Braves get another rough injury blow to All-Star hitter

The Atlanta Braves are now down both their No. 1 and their No. 2 hitters.

The Braves announced Sunday that star second baseman Ozzie Albies underwent X-rays earlier in the day that revealed a fractured left wrist. Albies is now expected to miss approximately eight weeks as a result.

The three-time All-Star Albies was injured during Sunday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Albies was covering second base as St. Louis’ Michael Siani attempted to steal, and his wrist collided with Siani’s shoulder as Albies was going for the ball.

Ozzie Albies has exited the game after hurting his wrist on this play

pic.twitter.com/96YV3utIOA — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 21, 2024

The switch-hitting Albies, 27, is one of Atlanta’s most important all-around players, especially after leadoff hitter Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost for the year in May with a left ACL tear. In 89 games this season, Albies is hitting .255 with eight home runs, 46 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.

The silver lining for the Braves is that the eight-week timetable means Albies should be back before the end of the regular season. There is still enough time before the July 30 trade deadline as well for Atlanta to grab a short-term replacement.

But in addition to Acuña and Albies, the Braves are also without outfielder Michael Harris II (hamstring) as well as pitchers such as Spencer Strider (elbow), Ian Anderson (elbow), and Max Fried (forearm). At this point, Atlanta may have to turn to this ex-playoff hero whom they recently reunited with to provide a spark.