Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks record held by Hall of Famer

The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.

#Braves rookie Spencer Strider just set an MLB record, recording his 200th strikeout of the season in just 130 IP. Strider just bested Randy Johnson for the fewest innings to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. Johnson set that record in 2001, getting to 200 K in 130.2 IP. pic.twitter.com/3AFE3uub6d — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 18, 2022

It’s not often that you see records set by Johnson fall. It’s pretty much unheard of for a rookie, particularly one who started the season in the bullpen. The 23-year-old has paired the accomplishments with a sub-3 ERA as well.

We know Strider is not lacking in confidence, either. He will be a huge part of any postseason success the Braves have this year, and is one to watch for both the present and the future.