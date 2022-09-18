 Skip to main content
Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks record held by Hall of Famer

September 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Spencer Strider delivering a pitch

Jun 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.

It’s not often that you see records set by Johnson fall. It’s pretty much unheard of for a rookie, particularly one who started the season in the bullpen. The 23-year-old has paired the accomplishments with a sub-3 ERA as well.

We know Strider is not lacking in confidence, either. He will be a huge part of any postseason success the Braves have this year, and is one to watch for both the present and the future.

