Braves-Twins pitching matchup creates absurd MLB history

August 27, 2024
by Darryn Albert
An Atlanta Braves hat on top of a glove

Jul 26, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Atlanta Braves second baseman Tommy La Stella (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Graphics operators are going to be fighting for their lives with this week’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Twins.

The two teams are meeting on Tuesday for the second game of a three-game set at Target Field. Atlanta is sending Spencer Schwellenbach to the mound while Minnesota is countering with Simeon Woods Richardson.

According to Baseball Reference, that creates the longest last name matchup between starting pitchers in their entire database of baseball history.

For those keeping score at home, that is 28 total letters between the two last names (13 in Schwellenbach and 15 in Woods Richardson). Needless to say, the scoreboard crew will have their work cut out for them on Tuesday.

Usually, it is the pitcher-batter matchups that produce the best memes. But this time around, it is a pitcher-pitcher matchup that is bringing the goods for fans and alphabet enthusiasts alike.

