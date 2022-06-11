Rangers-White Sox game had funniest-named pitcher-batter matchup ever

Hopefully you weren’t hungry while watching the Texas Rangers-Chicago White Sox game on Friday night.

In the eighth inning of the contest, Rangers reliever John King entered the game trying to hold a 3-3 tie. After King got two quick outs, White Sox third baseman Jake Burger stepped into the batter’s box to face him. That’s right, we got a Burger-King matchup.

no free ads but this matchup was a whopper pic.twitter.com/nelLWxXsYe — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 11, 2022

Unfortunately, only one of the two was able to have it his way. Burger would reach on an infield single to kickstart a five-run rally for the White Sox, all coming with two outs. After the Burger infield hit, King gave up two more singles, a double, and a home run, finally exiting the mound down 8-3.

No word on if there will be a Chicken-Fries matchup at some point before the Rangers-White Sox series wraps up on Sunday. But at least this was a lot better than the last time Burger King was involved in the world of baseball.