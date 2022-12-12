Braves make upgrade at catcher in trade with AL team

With Dansby Swanson’s future still up in the air, the Atlanta Braves are addressing another key area of their roster.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Braves are acquiring catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The 28-year-old Murphy had been rumored throughout the offseason as a likely trade candidate.

Passan adds that the trade is a three-team deal that also involves the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting Braves catcher William Contreras as part of the package while Oakland will be getting another Braves catcher in Manny Piña.

Travis d’Arnaud was the starting catcher for Atlanta in 2022 and made the All-Star team. But he will be 34 before the start of the 2023 season and (though he has improved) still leaves a bit to be desired defensively.

Murphy, who has three seasons left of team control, was a Gold Glover with the A’s in 2021 and is well above-average in pitch-framing and throwing out baserunners, among other metrics. He also hit 18 home runs with 66 RBIs last season, making him a marquee two-way catcher.

The trade helps the Braves become younger and more well-rounded. It also appears that they beat out another nearby MLB team for Murphy’s services.