Brett Phillips had migraine, needed IV after crazy game-winning hit

The final play in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night was so wild that it left Brett Phillips feeling ill from all the excitement.

Phillips, who batted .196 in the regular season, got a hit off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to change the game. Kevin Kiermaier scored the tying run on the hit, and then Randy Arozarena scored the winning run thanks to some terrible Dodgers errors.

The game-changing play was so crazy it left almost everyone stunned. That includes Phillips.

The 26-year-old said he had a pounding migraine and needed an IV because he was dehydrated from all the excitement. His resting heart rate was 140.

#Rays Phillips said he had a resting heart rate of 140, and "a pounding migraine," had to have his eyes covered when in trainer's room https://t.co/ggRuqMw3UE — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 25, 2020

Brett Phillips needed an IV after the game, his resting heart rate was 140 and he was dehydrated from all the excitement. He also got approx. 500 text messages and stayed up to 4 a.m. answering them. Among the well-wishers: Adam Wainwright, Ryan Braun and Whit Merrifield. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 25, 2020

That’s just nuts.

That was Phillips’ first hit of the postseason, so he probably had no inkling he would be part of something so special. The whole feeling must have been surreal.