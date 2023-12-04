Brewers close to bringing back ex-All-Star pitcher in free agency

While manager Craig Counsell may have flocked for greener pastures, one Milwaukee Brewers veteran is pulling a Jordan Belfort and not leaving.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Sunday that the Brewers are moving closer to a new deal with free agent right-hander Wade Miley. It would be a one-year contract for the 37-year-old Miley, Heyman adds.

Miley, an All-Star back in 2012, pitched for Milwaukee in the 2018 season and was an impactful starter for them during their NLCS run that year. He then returned to the Brewers in free agency for the 2023 campaign but missed extended time during the year due to a lat injury. Still, Miley was plenty effective on the hill overall, going 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA and a career-low 1.14 WHIP over 23 starts.

The time are changing in Milwaukee with the departure of Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs as well as the team’s decision to move on from some notable veterans. But Miley will help the Brewers retain some sense of normalcy in the clubhouse for at least another year.