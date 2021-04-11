Brewers’ Daniel Robertson has funny comment about his bizarre double

Daniel Robertson had a funny comment about the bizarre double he hit on Saturday.

Robertson’s Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-5 at Busch Stadium. In the top of the eighth, Robertson hit a ball off the fence in front of the bullpens in left-center field. The ball then bounced into the air and went over the wall.

But… how?? @D_Robertson28 hit a ball that bounced off the middle of the outfield wall and then OVER it. pic.twitter.com/5qfGGXYyoc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 11, 2021

Balls typically would go back into play after hitting off a fence like that. Even if they go into the air after hitting the fence, it usually goes back into the field. But this one must have hit in a way to develop some weird spin that sent it backwards.

Robertson thinks he knows the cause: aliens.

Just as confused as everyone else. Aliens for sure tho! https://t.co/goKL058ZmH — Daniel Robertson (@D_Robertson28) April 11, 2021

That’s just as plausible as anything else.

Robertson got credit for a ground rule double and missed out on an RBI chance as a result. His Brewers still won 9-5, and at least he got to experience some sorcery.