Brewers get huge update on Jacob Misiorowski

The Milwaukee Brewers can breathe a sigh of relief with the latest injury update on pitching ace Jacob Misiorowski.

The Brewers All-Star was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday morning due to a left tibia contusion. Misiorowski was supposed to take the mound later that day for Milwaukee’s series finale against the Washington Nationals.

Fortunately for Brewers fans, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday that the team is “optimistic” that Misiorowski’s stint on the sidelines will be “fairly short.”

A line drive to the shin caused Misiorowski’s injury during his last start Monday against the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers star could not avoid the comebacker off the bat of Seiya Suzuki during the first inning of the contest. He stayed in the game to pitch four innings.

Here is the line drive that hit Jacob Misiorowski on Monday night against the Cubs.



Fellow Brewers stalwart Jackson Chourio joined Misiorowski on the IL one game later. The star outfielder hurt his hamstring while trying to leg out a triple against the Cubs. According to Brewers manager Pat Murphy, Chourio’s injury is “more severe” than initially thought.

But as long as both Misiorowski and Chourio get healthy before the playoffs, the Brewers should be in good shape. Milwaukee has an MLB-best 68-44 record with 50 games left on its schedule.

Misiorowski has been a revelation for the Brewers in his first MLB season. He’s only played seven games in the majors thus far, but every one of them has been electric. He has a 2.70 ERA with a 47 strikeout total. While his strikeout tally looks relatively modest, it’s due to a lack of opportunity more than anything.

The Brewers have been easing in their hard-throwing rookie, who averages fewer than 5.0 innings per contest thus far.

Jacob generated enough buzz to earn himself an All-Star nod after just five MLB starts, which drew the ire of some MLB stars across the league.