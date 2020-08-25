Report: Brewers would trade Josh Hader for ‘bananas price’

The Milwaukee Brewers are making reliever Josh Hader available, but it doesn’t sound like a trade is all that likely.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers are listening on closer Josh Hader. However, one rival executive said Hader would only be available at a “bananas price.”

The Brewers are only 1.5 games out of a playoff spot. The 26-year-old Hader remains at the top of his game, striking out 13 and not allowing a hit in 8.1 innings so far in 2020. With three more years of arbitration, he’s expected to get very expensive in terms of salary. That’s why Milwaukee is at least listening.

The Brewers listened on Hader during the winter, too. Nothing came of that. It seems unlikely this will wind up any different. With the season as it is, huge deals are unlikely, and it appears that’s what it would take to move Hader.