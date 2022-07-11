Report: Brewers open to trading All-Star pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers are a division-leading playoff contender, but they are apparently willing to at least consider trading a key member of their roster.

The Brewers have told other teams they are willing to listen to trade offers for closer Josh Hader, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Brewers believe they can win the NL Central without Hader, and are interested to see what kind of return they would be able to receive in a possible trade.

This is not the first time the Brewers have at least explored a Hader trade. Moving him now does not make a lot of sense, and a trade this winter would be more logical with the closer a year away from free agency at that point. The only real incentive to make a move now would be if an offer arrives that helps the team position itself better for a possible World Series run.

The 28-year-old has been his typically reliable self in 2022, posting a 1.88 ERA in 30 appearances. He would be a huge asset for many contenders, but Milwaukee’s asking price may prove too high for a trade to take place.