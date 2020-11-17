Report: Brewers open to Josh Hader trade

It appears likely to be another offseason of trade rumors for Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

According to Robert Murray of Fansided, the Brewers “intend to listen” on any offers for Hader. The price tag is expected to be high, as the reliever is under team control through the 2023 season.

Milwaukee has reason to listen. Hader is about to become eligible for arbitration for the first time, which should see his annual salary soar to north of $5 million with further increases likely. The Brewers could trade Hader for a big return and reinvest some of the money into improving the offense. However, teams may be reluctant to make a deal and add payroll this offseason.

Hader’s name has come up for the last year or so, but the price is said to be very high. It doesn’t sound like that’s going to change now, which means a deal may still be unlikely.

The 26-year-old Hader is coming off another outstanding season that saw him strike out 31 batters in 19 innings.