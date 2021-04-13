 Skip to main content
Brewers pitcher unable to appear in game due to clerical error

April 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Milwaukee Brewers were hoping to have pitcher Angel Perdomo make his season debut on Monday night, but there was one issue.

Milwaukee announced on Monday that they had recalled Perdomo from their Alternate Training Site.

Perdomo had warmed up and was ready to step in to pitch the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. However, once he got to the mound, the umpires checked their lineup cards and told Perdomo to leave.

So what happened? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt believes the Brewers forgot to put Perdomo on their lineup card, making him ineligible to play.

Drew Rasmussen came in to finish the game but was relieved by Josh Hader after encountering some trouble. And because of the error, Perdomo wasn’t able to pitch. The 6-foot-8 pitcher pitched in 2.2 innings last season and was looking to make his debut this year until this issue.

