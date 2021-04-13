Brewers pitcher unable to appear in game due to clerical error

The Milwaukee Brewers were hoping to have pitcher Angel Perdomo make his season debut on Monday night, but there was one issue.

Milwaukee announced on Monday that they had recalled Perdomo from their Alternate Training Site.

LHP Angel Perdomo has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site and RHP Eric Yardley has been optioned there. pic.twitter.com/CnmDArzjeS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 12, 2021

Perdomo had warmed up and was ready to step in to pitch the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. However, once he got to the mound, the umpires checked their lineup cards and told Perdomo to leave.

Well, as it turns out, Perdomo won't be pitching. Umpires look at their lineup cards and tell him to leave. Counsell comes out, gets the word, shakes his head and leaves. Perdomo just got called up. Did #Brewers forget to put him on their lineup card? — Tom (@Haudricourt) April 13, 2021

So what happened? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt believes the Brewers forgot to put Perdomo on their lineup card, making him ineligible to play.

So, that is our belief: Angel Perdomo wasn't on list of pitchers and therefore wasn't allowed to participate. So, he never officially enters the game. Oops. — Tom (@Haudricourt) April 13, 2021

Drew Rasmussen came in to finish the game but was relieved by Josh Hader after encountering some trouble. And because of the error, Perdomo wasn’t able to pitch. The 6-foot-8 pitcher pitched in 2.2 innings last season and was looking to make his debut this year until this issue.