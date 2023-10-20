Brian Anderson had an amazing call on Ketel Marte’s walk-off hit

Ketel Marte showed the utmost composure during his game-winning at-bat for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Announcer Brian Anderson exuded similar poise in his commentary of the game-winning hit.

The Diamondbacks notched their first win of the NLCS in a 2-1 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th inning, Marte smacked a 96 mph fastball from Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel into center field. The hit broke a 1-1 tie and ended the game in favor of the Diamondbacks.

Anderson depicted the scene to perfection. The TBS play-by-play announcer had a brilliant call on the game-ending hit.

“Kimbrel deals an 0-1. That’s into center field. It’s down! In to score is Smith and the Diamondbacks walk off the Phillies in Game 3. Ketel Marte takes a victory lap,” said Anderson, followed by silence to let the crowd noise drown the broadcast.

Brandon Marsh was asked how long it will take the Phillies to flush this loss and move on to Game 4. His reply: “We already did.” @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 20, 2023

The Diamondbacks avoided a serious letdown thanks to Marte’s clutch RBI. They finished the game with 10 men left on base compared to the Phillies’ 3. Arizona also outhit Philadelphia 9-3 but won by just one run.

The Diamondbacks also avoided falling into a 0-3 hole against the Phillies thanks to the game-ending hit. Arizona has a chance to tie the series on Friday.