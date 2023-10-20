 Skip to main content
Brian Anderson had an amazing call on Ketel Marte’s walk-off hit

October 19, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Ketel Marte celebrating walk-off Diamondbacks win over the Phillies in 2023 NLCS

Ketel Marte showed the utmost composure during his game-winning at-bat for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Announcer Brian Anderson exuded similar poise in his commentary of the game-winning hit.

The Diamondbacks notched their first win of the NLCS in a 2-1 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th inning, Marte smacked a 96 mph fastball from Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel into center field. The hit broke a 1-1 tie and ended the game in favor of the Diamondbacks.

Anderson depicted the scene to perfection. The TBS play-by-play announcer had a brilliant call on the game-ending hit.

“Kimbrel deals an 0-1. That’s into center field. It’s down! In to score is Smith and the Diamondbacks walk off the Phillies in Game 3. Ketel Marte takes a victory lap,” said Anderson, followed by silence to let the crowd noise drown the broadcast.

The Diamondbacks avoided a serious letdown thanks to Marte’s clutch RBI. They finished the game with 10 men left on base compared to the Phillies’ 3. Arizona also outhit Philadelphia 9-3 but won by just one run.

The Diamondbacks also avoided falling into a 0-3 hole against the Phillies thanks to the game-ending hit. Arizona has a chance to tie the series on Friday.

