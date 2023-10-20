Ketel Marte gets mobbed after delivering walk-off hit in Game 3

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks have officially turned the NLCS into a series.

Marte was the big butter-and-egg man for the Diamondbacks during Game 3 of the series on Thursday. He went 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot with two doubles and the winning RBI. He came to bat with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 9th against Craig Kimbrel and delivered a walk-off hit.

After crossing first base for the winning hit, Marte headed towards center field to avoid being mobbed by his teammates. They got him anyway.

Ketel Marte caps off a great day at the plate with a walkoff! Greg Schulte with the call. pic.twitter.com/3pQC4vozAg — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 20, 2023

Arizona had nine hits in the game — a third of them by Marte. After their pitching struggled in Philadelphia, rookie Brandon Pfaadt came through at home in Game 3. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine.

The Diamondbacks did not look like themselves in an embarrassing Game 2 loss. They more than turned it around in Game 3.