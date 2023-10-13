Brian Snitker’s old promise to Ronald Acuna goes viral after Braves get eliminated

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker made an innocent prediction last month. It has come back to bite him after the Braves’ early postseason exit.

The Braves were trounced from the NLDS in four games against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday after a 3-1 defeat at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

A clip of Snitker talking to Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. from about a month ago went viral on social media shortly after Game 4 ended. In the video, Snitker told Acuna that he was finally going to play in the World Series this year.

“You’re gonna get to play in the World Series this time,” Snitker said to the NL MVP favorite.

Brian Snitker to Ronald Acuña Jr last month “You’re gonna get to play in the World Series this time” The Braves will not be playing in the World Series

Snitker was referencing the fact that Acuna was sidelined with an ACL injury when the Braves won the World Series in 2021.

Coincidentally, the viral moment came from a September 13 matchup against the very Phillies who eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. Just like in Game 4, Spencer Strider was also the starter for Atlanta in that September contest. Acuna powered the Braves with 3 hits in the 4-1 regular season win. Strider was similarly exceptional, allowing just 1 earned run across 7 innings.

Acuna and Strider did not have the same success on Thursday night. Strider allowed 3 earned runs across 7 innings, which was enough for the Phillies to clinch the series with a 3-1 win. Acuna was hitless in the contest. The Braves All-Star finished the series 2-of-14 with 2 walks and no home runs.