Brutal Oakland A’s stat encapsulates team’s rough start

This year’s season for Oakland Athletics hasn’t exactly started off on a great note.

The A’s lost 9-0 in their series opener Monday against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

Monday’s final score meant that the A’s have already been outscored 38-11 through just five games this season.

The Oakland A's have been outscored 38-11 through their first five games

Through Monday’s contests, the Athletics have the worst run differential in the MLB at -27.

Three other teams — the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, and Minnesota Twins — have scored fewer than Oakland’s 11 runs this season. But none of them allowed more than 20 runs, which is much lower than Oaklanda’s 38 runs allowed.

One of the few consolations for the A’s is that they actually have a win on the board, something the Mets, White Sox, and Miami Marlins still don’t have at this early juncture of the season.