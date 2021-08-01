Kris Bryant becomes third ex-Cub in three days to homer in debut for new team

The Chicago Cubs traded three of their longest-tenured offensive players at the trade deadline, and all three of them are settling in very quickly to their new homes.

The Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees on Thursday, and followed that up by shipping Javier Baez to the Mets on Friday. Rizzo made his Yankees debut on Friday and homered, and Baez did the same in his first game for the Mets on Saturday.

On Sunday, it was Kris Bryant’s turn. Bryant was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, but did not make his team debut until Sunday. In the third inning against the Houston Astros, Bryant joined both of his former teammates by homering in his debut.

ANTHONY RIZZO, JAVY BAEZ AND NOW KRIS BRYANT HAVE ALL HOMERED IN THEIR FIRST GAMES WITH THEIR NEW TEAMS pic.twitter.com/pKWrLU74TN — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 1, 2021

Sure, all three players have hit their share of home runs in the majors, but the odds of this still have to be pretty ridiculous. Part of the comfort may be down to how much the Cubs accommodated all three players. Whatever the case, all three players are quickly endearing themselves to their new teams.