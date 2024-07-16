Bryce Harper dressed quite appropriately for All-Star Game red carpet

Harper showed up to the red carpet fashion show in Arlington, Texas wearing cowboy boots, a cowboy hat and belt buckle. He looked the part for the fasion event outside Globe Life Field.

Bryce Harper so understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/Q6yvJn6UH6 — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) July 16, 2024

Harper later appeared on MLB Network and talked about his outfit.

“Everywhere you go, I think you should match the city, match the vibe,” Harper said of his outfit.

Harper shared that the belt buckle came from his grandfather, who was involved in rodeos.

"Everywhere you go, I think you should match the city, match the vibe." Bryce Harper joined us on the Red Carpet to talk about drawing inspiration from Texas and his family for his look today.@Phillies | #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/ytAxdQjQmr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 16, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder certainly fit the vibe in the Lone Star State. The 31-year-old is an All-Star for the 8th time in his career and batting .301 with a .983 OPS.