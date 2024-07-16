 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper dressed quite appropriately for All-Star Game red carpet

July 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
Bryce Harper holding a helmet

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper dressed quite appropriately for the All-Star Game in Texas.

Harper showed up to the red carpet fashion show in Arlington, Texas wearing cowboy boots, a cowboy hat and belt buckle. He looked the part for the fasion event outside Globe Life Field.

Harper later appeared on MLB Network and talked about his outfit.

“Everywhere you go, I think you should match the city, match the vibe,” Harper said of his outfit.

Harper shared that the belt buckle came from his grandfather, who was involved in rodeos.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder certainly fit the vibe in the Lone Star State. The 31-year-old is an All-Star for the 8th time in his career and batting .301 with a .983 OPS.

Bryce Harper
