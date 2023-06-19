 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper got amusing reception from A’s fans after supportive comments

June 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bryce Harper in a headband

Aug 5, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper usually does not get a warm reception from fans while playing away from home, but things were different for the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder in Oakland over the weekend.

Harper was quite popular among A’s fans for his recent comments criticizing the team’s likely move to Las Vegas. Video showed some A’s fans even chanting supportively for Harper during Saturday’s game while the Phillies were in town for a weekend series.

Harper was pretty amused Sunday when recounting a sign he saw in right field.

“They had a sign out there in right field that said, ‘Bryce is right,'” Harper laughed, via Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I thought that was funny.”

Harper is usually dealing with hecklers during road games. His supportive comments may be for naught with the Las Vegas move almost certain to go through, but at least he got himself some unusual away support.

