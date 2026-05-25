Bryce Harper gets absolutely roasted for how he brushes his teeth

Bryce Harper may have shown a bit too much of himself on social media, because the world will never let him live down how he goes about brushing his teeth.

Harper did a livestream Monday where he showed off his morning routine. One particular part went viral, however: Harper applying his toothpaste by putting the tube directly into his mouth.

Social media was, naturally, horrified.

bryce harper with the most abominable toothpaste application i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/9tIVbyt6pU — leif✨ (@yanksphiIs) May 25, 2026

Reaction was almost universally negative.

I never thought I would say it, but after watching this video I am officially okay with the fact that the Yankees passed on Bryce Harper after 2018 https://t.co/vmihNfgwNy — Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) May 25, 2026

I'm the biggest Bryce Harper guy there is but I have never seen someone brush their teeth like this. I'm stunned pic.twitter.com/GpD6C1eESk — Marty Mush (@martymush) May 25, 2026

Safe to say Harper is in the minority on this one. Whether he knows as much is an entirely different question.

Harper is, admittedly, not shy about trying unique things. The way he applies his toothpaste is ultimately harmless, but you can bet some opposing fans might make something of it, be it on social media or elsewhere.