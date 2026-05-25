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Bryce Harper gets absolutely roasted for how he brushes his teeth

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Bryce Harper holding a helmet
Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper may have shown a bit too much of himself on social media, because the world will never let him live down how he goes about brushing his teeth.

Harper did a livestream Monday where he showed off his morning routine. One particular part went viral, however: Harper applying his toothpaste by putting the tube directly into his mouth.

Social media was, naturally, horrified.

Reaction was almost universally negative.

Safe to say Harper is in the minority on this one. Whether he knows as much is an entirely different question.

Harper is, admittedly, not shy about trying unique things. The way he applies his toothpaste is ultimately harmless, but you can bet some opposing fans might make something of it, be it on social media or elsewhere.

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