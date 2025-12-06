Bryce Harper reveals he underwent an unusual therapeutic procedure

Bryce Harper is apparently taking his offseason recovery seriously.

The Philadelphia Phillies star Harper revealed in a post to Instagram on Saturday that he recently underwent an unusual procedure. Harper says he had an EBOO (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation) procedure, which is a therapeutic treatment that involves having blood drawn from the body, filtered externally, and then returned back to the bloodstream.

“EBOO is a procedure in which 1/3 of your blood is drawn from your body, passed through a filtration and ozonation device, and then returned to your bloodstream,” his caption read in part. “Circulates your blood outside your body. Exposes the blood to ozone (O₃) and will oxygenate or filter the blood before returning it to you.”

Here is a screenshot of Harper’s post.

Bryce Harper had a third of his blood drawn out then returned to his body pic.twitter.com/zQem9Un30C — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 6, 2025

Now 33 years old, the former NL MVP Harper just completed his seventh season with the Phillies. He hit .261 with 27 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases through 132 games to help Philadelphia win an NL East-best 96 games (their highest win total since 2011). The Phillies’ season came to an end in the NLDS though when they lost in four games to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper, now a full-time first baseman, still has six years and roughly $144 million remaining on his contract with the Phillies, so he is making sure that he stays in tip-top shape. The eight-time MLB All-Star has never been afraid to go against the grain before, and that is continuing this offseason with Harper undergoing an EBOO procedure in the hopes of improving his physical condition.