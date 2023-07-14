Bryce Harper close to big injury recovery milestone

The Philadelphia Phillies have a fairly promising update on Bryce Harper that suggests his injury recovery remains on track.

Harper has been serving as designated hitter since May return from offseason Tommy John surgery. He is now set to return to playing the field, with Phillies manager Rob Thomson saying that Harper could debut at first base at some point this weekend.

Bryce Harper is back in the lineup as DH. He’s “pretty close” to playing first base, Rob Thomson said. Might be this weekend. Seranthony Domínguez threw to hitters in a live BP session. Rhys Hoskins has a mustache. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 14, 2023

Playing first base was apparently Harper’s idea. The position would usually belong to Rhys Hoskins, but Hoskins is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL during spring training. Harper’s ability to play there will give the Phillies a bit more lineup flexibility, particularly if he proves adept defensively.

Harper’s trademark power has yet to really show itself this season since his injury return, as he has three home runs on the season. He is still hitting .290 and remains a key part of the heart of the Philadelphia lineup.