Bryce Harper has bold take on NL East talent level

The National League East has suddenly become a very difficult division — the most difficult, in the eyes of one of its stars.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper proclaimed Thursday that the NL East is the best division in baseball, arguing that all five teams will be very strong.

“I think this is the best division in baseball; I don’t think that’s even a question,” Harper said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “We have five teams … that are really good. I think this is going to be a juggernaut of a division.”

Harper is likely giving the Miami Marlins too much credit, but he’s right about the other four teams. The New York Mets have made big moves to become a contender, while the Washington Nationals still have the core that won the World Series in 2019. The Atlanta Braves came within a win of reaching the World Series last year, while Harper’s Phillies also have clear hopes to contend.

The Phillies will be bolstered by the fact that they made some moves Harper wanted this offseason. Things should be very competitive in the NL East, and Harper’s take has a good chance of being correct.