Bryce Harper names 1 big reason for accepting position change

For the first time in his MLB career, Bryce Harper enters spring training as a full-time first baseman. It was a move he was willing to make largely for one reason.

Initially done to get Harper back in the lineup as quickly as possible following Tommy John surgery, Harper said Sunday that he agreed to the move because it would help him play into his 40s, as he aims to do.

“I want to be here for a long time and understand playing into my 40s, that’s the biggest thing for me,” Harper said, via Ronald Blum of the Associated Press. “So I wanted to get that done.”

Harper had been a right fielder for his entire career until making the switch last year. He and the Phillies decided early in the offseason that the move to first would be a permanent one.

Harper has made it clear that he wants to spend the rest of his career with the Phillies, and he has even said he wants to sort out a new contract to ensure he can continue playing for them into his 40s. That means if Harper gets his wish, the Phillies will have at least another decade of him at first, which they’ll gladly sign up for as long as he remains productive at the plate.