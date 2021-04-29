Bryce Harper provides video update after being hit by pitch in face

Bryce Harper provided a video update on Wednesday night after being hit by a pitch in the face.

Harper was hit by a 97 mph fastball on the first pitch from Genesis Cabrera, who came in to pitch the top of the 6th for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a 97 mph pitch. Scary moment. He left the game under his own power pic.twitter.com/KPGA8cyFKX — SI MLB (@si_mlb) April 29, 2021

Harper exited the game after being hit. On his next pitch, Cabrera hit Didi Gregorius in the ribs. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out to protest the entire situation and got ejected in this funny video.

Harper provided a video update for his fans after the game.

“Everything looks good. Everything came back good. CT (scan), all that kind of stuff. Face is still there! We’re all good!” Harper said.

Given the situation, things could have turned out a lot worse. The Phillies and Cardinals finish their four-game series on Thursday. If Harper is able to play in that game, that would be pretty incredible.