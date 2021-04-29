Video: Joe Girardi hilariously was ejected from Phillies game

Joe Girardi was hilariously ejected from his Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Genesis Cabrera came in to pitch the top of the sixth inning for the Cardinals. He drilled Bryce Harper with a fastball in the face. Next he hit Didi Gregorius in the ribs. Two pitches, two Phillies plunked.

Naturally, Girardi was fuming and came out to talk with the umpires.

Joe Girardi standing up for his players and John Kruk telling it how it is. "If you won't eject Cabrera then I'll eject you" – Joe Girardi (probably)pic.twitter.com/CkcBiDctSQ — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) April 29, 2021

Some were saying that Girardi pretended to eject home plate umpire Chris Segal. But it also looked like Girardi may have been trying to say Cabrera should have been ejected.

Cabrera made five pitches in the appearance. He hit two batters and gave up a run-scoring single. That was not his finest moment. Girardi was right to be upset.