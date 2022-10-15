 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper had awesome reaction to Phillies’ electric crowd

October 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bryce Harper in a headband

Aug 5, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was absolutely electric for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bryce Harper loved what he saw from the Philly faithful.

The Phillies were hosting their first playoff game since 2011, and the park was completely packed with Phillies fans, who were going nuts.

The park exploded when Rhys Hoskins smacked a 3-run home run in the third inning to put his team up 4-0.

Two batters later, Harper hit a 2-run home run that sent the fans into a frenzy.

The fans were loud, rowdy, and happy. The attendance was listed at 45,538, and it felt like the park was completely packed.

After the team’s 9-1 win, Harper called the crowd “incredible” and “insane.” He said he got chills thinking about how amazing it was.

Philly fans are notorious for being some of the toughest in the country. But their passion and dedication is also what makes them among the best.

There are few cities where it’s better to be a winner than Philly. Harper, who signed with the Phillies in 2019, is starting to realize that.

