Bryce Harper had awesome reaction to Phillies’ electric crowd

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was absolutely electric for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bryce Harper loved what he saw from the Philly faithful.

The Phillies were hosting their first playoff game since 2011, and the park was completely packed with Phillies fans, who were going nuts.

The park exploded when Rhys Hoskins smacked a 3-run home run in the third inning to put his team up 4-0.

OH MY GOODNESS PHILLY IS ROCKING! HOSKINS 3 RUN SHOT! 📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/dTzCym83M6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2022

Two batters later, Harper hit a 2-run home run that sent the fans into a frenzy.

BRYCE BLAST!! 😱 📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/5ZKLiTXOPN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2022

The fans were loud, rowdy, and happy. The attendance was listed at 45,538, and it felt like the park was completely packed.

After the team’s 9-1 win, Harper called the crowd “incredible” and “insane.” He said he got chills thinking about how amazing it was.

“This is what it’s all about. We have an opportunity to clinch at home” “The crowd was incredible. Absolutely insane. It was electric. Nothing I could ever dream about. Woah. Chills again. It was unbelievably cool. I hope it’s like this for the next two weeks” -Bryce Harper🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NiWuO6Jh9u — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2022

Philly fans are notorious for being some of the toughest in the country. But their passion and dedication is also what makes them among the best.

There are few cities where it’s better to be a winner than Philly. Harper, who signed with the Phillies in 2019, is starting to realize that.