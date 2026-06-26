Bryce Harper addresses his gesture toward Nationals fans

Bryce Harper ’s gesture toward Washington Nationals fans was not what it looked like, so he says.

Harper appeared to flip off Nationals fans after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of Thursday’s game against the Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Philadelphia Phillies first baseman tried to say after the game, however, that his actions were misinterpreted, and he was actually flashing his ring finger.

“Ring finger. Just make sure that’s out there,” Harper told reporters after the game.

Bryce Harper wants people to know it was his ring finger that he flashed at Nationals fans who were chirping him all week



"It's weird coming from a fanbase that I sweated for for seven years." pic.twitter.com/SvtPEQMtQM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 26, 2026

Video of the moment shows that Harper is actually telling the truth, though it’s very hard to tell, and seeing it as a more vulgar gesture is just a logical reaction. The context helps drive that point home, as Harper had been hearing some crude chants from Nationals fans all game.

The gesture probably doesn’t sting Nationals fans as much as Harper wishes it would. He still has yet to win a World Series in his career, while the Nationals won one in 2019, the year after Harper departed for Philadelphia. With that in mind, it’s not entirely clear what message Harper was hoping to send.

Nationals fans have never really forgiven Harper for his departure, while Harper himself still has some lingering hard feelings toward the organization. At this point, neither side seems interested in letting that hostility fade, even after six years.