Bryce Harper has incredible streak of solo home runs

It may not be the most notable or unbreakable streak in Major League Baseball, but Bryce Harper’s home run streak is certainly among the strangest.

Harper has a remarkable streak going of solo home runs. All 11 of his home runs on the season have been solo shots, including Friday against the Mets. This is in spite of the fact that Harper typically hits third or fourth in the order, when he should theoretically be coming to the plate with men on a fair amount of the time.

Believe it or not, Harper’s streak isn’t a record. In fact, he has a ways to go before he breaks the record for most consecutive solo shots to start a season.

That’s 11 straight solo homers for Harper to begin the year, the most since Cameron Maybin also had 11 in 2019. Record is 16 by Felipe Alou in 1966 https://t.co/AS44VVNMQ3 — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) June 26, 2021

It’s worth noting that Harper’s last two home runs of 2020 were also solo shots, so his streak spans 13 straight home runs over two seasons.

This is a bizarre combination of bad timing and the guys hitting in front of Harper not getting on enough. One would think that wouldn’t be an issue, especially since Harper has lobbied so hard to get some of these guys on the team. It’s certainly not intentional, whatever the case.