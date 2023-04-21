Report: Bryce Harper could make incredibly quick return from surgery

Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in November, a procedure that was expected to keep him out for at least half of the 2023 season. However, the Philadelphia Phillies superstar appears determined to defy all timelines and expectations.

Harper has a doctor’s appointment set for early May and could return to the lineup shortly after as a DH, manager Rob Thomson said Friday. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies believe it plausible that Harper could be in the lineup as early as the first weekend of May. That would mean Harper is playing at the MLB level less than six months after having his elbow reconstructed.

While it is no surprise that Harper is pushing hard to return ahead of the initial timetable, it is amazing that he might actually pull it off. Tommy John surgery can cost some pitchers full seasons or even a season and a half. Harper isn’t a pitcher, of course, but even hitters who undergo the procedure face a long recovery.

Harper may be motivated further by the fact that the Phillies badly need him in the lineup. The team is just 8-12 and is performing well short of expectations after their surprise trip to the World Series last year.

There is no indication that Harper is close to being able to return to the field. When he does, however, it sounds very possible that we will see him at a new position.