Bryce Harper cuts long hair day after being ejected

September 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bryce Harper long hair

There is a new twist in the Bryce Harper hair watch saga.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder cut his hair after being ejected from Saturday’s game for getting into it with an umpire.

When the Phillies on Sunday played the third game of their series with the Mets, Harper’s hair was noticeably shorter.

For comparison, it was getting crazy long before that:

Harper hasn’t hit a home run in two weeks and only has two RBIs in that span. Maybe he felt that he needed to make a change to inspire a turnaround.

This isn’t the first time he’s drawn attention for a change to his hairstyle.

