Video: Bryce Harper ejected for arguing with umpire Roberto Ortiz

Bryce Harper was ejected from Saturday’s Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets game for arguing with umpire Roberto Ortiz.

Harper hit a line drive over first base on the first pitch he saw in the top of the fifth inning. Ortiz, the first base umpire, called the ball foul. On the next pitch, Harper grounded out to third to end the half inning.

As he headed to the field for the bottom of the inning, Harper decided to confront Ortiz. He was told multiple times to stop but kept coming after the umpire. Ortiz eventually ejected Harper.

Oh no, Bryce Harper has been ejected. You just hate to see that pic.twitter.com/SNr5tssbBE — SNY (@SNYtv) September 6, 2020

Harper was 0-for-2 with a walk in the Phillies’ 5-1 loss and was replaced in the lineup by Roman Quinn.

This is the second time during his Phillies career that Harper was ejected. The last time also came against the Mets, and Harper went nuts on the umps.