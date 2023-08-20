Bryson Stott uses hilarious custom bat during Little League Classic

The Philadelphia Phillies faced off against the Washington Nationals during the annual Little League Classic game on Sunday, an event that allows players to show off a bit more flair than usual. Several players use custom bats, but Phillies infielder Bryson Stott had perhaps the most entertaining choice this year.

Stott went viral for his pencil-themed bat, which he used during Sunday’s game. The barrel of the bat represented the eraser end, and it actually looked pretty cool.

Bryson Stott is using a pencil shaped bat in the MLB LLWS classic game ✏️🔥

We don’t actually know the inspiration behind Stott’s choice of bat. Maybe he just liked it, but either way, it got him plenty of online attention.

Unfortunately, the strange bat choice did not actually lead to success, at least in the first inning. Stott grounded out to end the inning with two men on.