Buck Showalter was so excited to meet famous singer before game

Buck Showalter knows that the hips don’t lie.

Showalter is mostly viewed as a no-nonsense type of guy, but he was very excited about one musical guest who attended Saturday’s New York Mets game at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y.: singer Shakira.

Buck Showalter says he's excited to meet Shakira, who is attending tonight's game at Citi Field. He's a big fan. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 14, 2022

The Mets manager spent a minute talking about Shakira during his pregame media session.

Buck Showalter: BIG Shakira guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/qYTAUwQIwn — SNY (@SNYtv) May 14, 2022

Guess what? He even got to meet Shakira and take a photo with her before the game.

Day made. Buck finally got to meet @shakira! pic.twitter.com/863rT1q13V — New York Mets (@Mets) May 15, 2022

That’s Eduardo Escobar who’s also in the photo.

It’s easy to understand why Buck would have been excited to meet Shakira. The 45-year-old singer is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 80 million records sold. Some of her biggest English hit songs include “Wherever, Whenever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” Some of Buck’s greatest hits include winning 100 games with the Diamondbacks in 1999 and winning 96 games and the AL East with the Orioles in 2014. Shakira just might have the edge over him. Barely.