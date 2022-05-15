 Skip to main content
Buck Showalter was so excited to meet famous singer before game

May 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) walks the dugout during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Buck Showalter knows that the hips don’t lie.

Showalter is mostly viewed as a no-nonsense type of guy, but he was very excited about one musical guest who attended Saturday’s New York Mets game at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y.: singer Shakira.

The Mets manager spent a minute talking about Shakira during his pregame media session.

Guess what? He even got to meet Shakira and take a photo with her before the game.

That’s Eduardo Escobar who’s also in the photo.

It’s easy to understand why Buck would have been excited to meet Shakira. The 45-year-old singer is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 80 million records sold. Some of her biggest English hit songs include “Wherever, Whenever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” Some of Buck’s greatest hits include winning 100 games with the Diamondbacks in 1999 and winning 96 games and the AL East with the Orioles in 2014. Shakira just might have the edge over him. Barely.

