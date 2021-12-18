Buck Showalter named new Mets manager

The New York Mets have landed a respected, experienced manager after a tumultuous search process.

Mets owner Steve Cohen confirmed on Twitter Saturday that veteran manager Buck Showalter would take over in New York, replacing Luis Rojas.

I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) December 18, 2021

Showalter agreed to a three-year contract with the Mets, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The search process had been difficult for the Mets, who needed well over a month to fill the vacancy. Part of that was down to the lack of structure in the team’s front office, as it took until mid-November for the team to hire a GM.

Showalter is still a good get for a Mets team in need of leadership. The 65-year-old is a respected manager who has reached the playoffs with three different organizations. That experience should be valuable for a Mets team that aims to contend and has the resources to do so, but lacks the experience and recent success.

Photo: Dec 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter answers question for a press conference during the MLB winter meetings at Hilton Anatole. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports