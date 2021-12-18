 Skip to main content
Buck Showalter named new Mets manager

December 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

The New York Mets have landed a respected, experienced manager after a tumultuous search process.

Mets owner Steve Cohen confirmed on Twitter Saturday that veteran manager Buck Showalter would take over in New York, replacing Luis Rojas.

Showalter agreed to a three-year contract with the Mets, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The search process had been difficult for the Mets, who needed well over a month to fill the vacancy. Part of that was down to the lack of structure in the team’s front office, as it took until mid-November for the team to hire a GM.

Showalter is still a good get for a Mets team in need of leadership. The 65-year-old is a respected manager who has reached the playoffs with three different organizations. That experience should be valuable for a Mets team that aims to contend and has the resources to do so, but lacks the experience and recent success.

Photo: Dec 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter answers question for a press conference during the MLB winter meetings at Hilton Anatole. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

