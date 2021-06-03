Look: Buffalo fan savagely trolls Toronto sports fans at Blue Jays game

A fan in Buffalo savagely trolled Toronto sports fans with a sign on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays have been unable to play home games in Toronto all season due to Canada’s COVID-19 related travel restrictions. They began the season playing games in Dunedin, Fla. for two months. Now the Blue Jays are moving to their Triple-A facility in Buffalo to escape the Florida heat.

The Jays opened the homestand with a win at Sahlen Field on Tuesday. They won again on Wednesday, which is when the Buffalo fan trolled them.

The fan held up a sign that said: “The Leafs blew a 3-1 lead and we stole your baseball team!”

Buffalo fans trolling Toronto at Jays game tonight pic.twitter.com/4oOnFdVcOz — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) June 3, 2021

That is brutal.

The Leafs were up 3-1 in their first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens but lost three straight and got eliminated. The team hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004. And now the Blue Jays are playing in Buffalo for the summer.

Oh yeah, and the Raptors went 27-45 this season. It’s rough out there for Toronto fans. Buffalo might not have a ton to brag about, but at least the Bills have been good the last few years.