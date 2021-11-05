Video: Giants president jokingly tries to talk Buster Posey out of retirement

Buster Posey’s decision to retire is unquestionably a significant blow to the San Francisco Giants. So significant, in fact, that the team’s general manager jokingly tried to talk him out of it during Thursday’s press conference.

Farhan Zaidi was one of those who spoke at the press conference that made Posey’s retirement official. Before beginning his remarks, he turned to Posey and jokingly asked the longtime catcher if this was “a definite, for sure thing.”

Farhan had to double check that Buster's retirement is final 😂 pic.twitter.com/6G5UPtedtk — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) November 4, 2021

Hard to blame Zaidi here. Posey is likely a future Hall of Famer, and you never want to see those guys go. Plus, Posey is still only 34 and performing well.

Posey seems at peace with his decision, though. There’s nothing Zaidi could have done about this fact, after all.