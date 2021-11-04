 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 3, 2021

Did Buster Posey’s successful investment play part in retirement decision?

November 3, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Buster Posey in his catching gear

In a development that came as a surprise to many, Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement from baseball this week. It turns out though that the timing may not have been a coincidence.

Steve Berman of The Athletic was among those who noted that the longtime San Francisco Giants catcher was an early investor in sports drink company BodyArmor. Coca-Cola just purchased BodyArmor this week for $5.6 billion, the single largest amount it has ever paid for a drink brand.

A Forbes article from 2013 about Posey’s involvement with BodyArmor also began circulating on social media. The article stated that Posey, in addition to signing on as a partner, invested a big amount of money into BodyArmor, more than fellow athlete endorsers Mike Trout and Rob Gronkowski.

The late Kobe Bryant was an early investor in BodyArmor as well. The sale to Coca-Cola reportedly netted his estate $400 million from Bryant’s original $6 million investment.

Posey, still just 34, was coming off an excellent 2021 season with the Giants. He hit over .300 and was an All-Star en route to the team finishing with an MLB-best 107 regular season wins. That is why his decision to retire was such a surprise.

Of course, there likely were plenty of other reasons that factored into Posey’s decision. Catcher is a physically-demanding position, and Posey already has three World Series rings with a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. But the added financial security from his investment victory definitely had to help as well.

Sep 6, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The Giants defeated the Dodgers 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus