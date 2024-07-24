Cal Quantrill hits Reese McGuire with ultimate insult to spark fight

Cal Quantrill zinged Reese McGuire with the ultimate insult on Wednesday to spark a bench-clearing incident between the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox at Coors Field in Denver, Colo.

Quantrill was pitching with his Rockies lead 8-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Boston had a runner on third with two outs and McGuire batting. Quantrill got McGuire to hit a fly ball to center field and immediately began to celebrate with a big yell. McGuire didn’t appreciate being shown up by Quantrill, which led to a confrontation. Benches from both teams cleared, as did the bullpens.

What set McGuire off? He probably didn’t like the way Quantrill began to celebrate before the out had even been made. But worse than that was the insult Quantrill hurled at McGuire.

“You j-cked off in a f–king parking lot you dumb f–k,” Quantrill shouted at McGuire.

Quantrill was referring to McGuire being arrested in 2020 for pleasuring himself in his car while parked in a strip mall parking lot in Florida. McGuire was embarrassed and apologetic over the incident, and he continues to take insults from it. Quantrill certainly hasn’t forgotten about it.