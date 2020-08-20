Cal Ripken Jr. reveals he beat prostate cancer

Cal Ripken Jr. was nicknamed “The Iron Man” because of his incredible streak of consecutive games played, and the Hall of Famer can now add cancer survivor to his resume.

Ripken revealed on Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.

Cal Ripken in a Zoom all says he had prostate cancer in February and had surgery. He is cancer free. "Its a good outcome." "That's a moment in your life that you don;t want to hear." — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) August 20, 2020

Cal Ripken Jr. said his prostate cancer diagnosis came after slight elevations in PSA in February. Had surgery in March. Has resumed full activities now. He'll be 60 this month. "It's been a pretty miraculous few months." — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) August 20, 2020

Cal Ripken Jr. on why he is coming forward with his diagnosis and surgery "It's an opportunity at the very least to create awareness around" prostate cancer. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) August 20, 2020

Ripken underwent successful surgery in March and is now cancer-free. He called his recovery “pretty miraculous” and said he decided to come forward to raise awareness.

Ripken, a 19-time All-Star, is best known for appearing in an MLB-record 2,632 games. He was also a two-time MVP and won eight Silver Sluggers Awards and two Gold Glove Awards. Ripken spent his entire 21-year career with the Baltimore Orioles and helped them win a World Series in 1983.