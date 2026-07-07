Cam Schlittler had a profane reaction to ‘regression’ talk

Cam Schlittler did not waste much time returning to his top form after a brutal outing.

The New York Yankees pitcher had a forgettable outing on June 30 against the Detroit Tigers , allowing 6 earned runs on 7 hits in 4.0 innings of a 9-3 loss at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.

A week later, he humbled the Tampa Bay Rays with one of his most brilliant performances in the 2026 season, giving up just an earned run on 4 hits with 0 walks, while racking up 8 strikeouts through 8,0 innings of a 5-1 victory at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Schlittler also did not hold back when addressing the chatter following his start against the Tigers about a potential regression.

“They want to say there’s f–king regression because I have one bad outing, so again, it was personal to go out there and have a dominant start and put this team in the right position,” Schlittler said, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post Sports.

What Schlittler is doing in his second season with the Yankees may be difficult to sustain over the long haul, but a significant dip in form simply isn’t happening, at least not for now.

Over his first 19 starts this season, the right-hander is sporting a 2.01 ERA with a 2.58 FIP. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that ERA is the lowest by a Yankees pitcher through 19 starts to start a season since 1984, when Phil Niekro posted a 1.88 ERA over the same span.