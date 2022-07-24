 Skip to main content
Cardinals analyst makes incredible ‘Ron Jeremy’ on-air flub

July 24, 2022
by Grey Papke

Al Hrabosky mistake

St. Louis Cardinals television analyst Al Hrabosky made quite the faux pas on Sunday’s postgame show.

Hrabosky and studio host Alexa Datt were discussing the outfit worn by Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas during his postgame interview following Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Mikolas had worn sunglasses and a cowboy hat, and paired with his mustache, he looked strikingly similar to the Ron Burgundy character played by Will Ferrell in “Anchorman.”

Both Datt and Hrabosky made the connection and briefly discussed it. Unfortunately, Hrabosky wound up confusing Burgundy with disgraced porn star Ron Jeremy.

Hrabosky managed to correct himself, but it was far too late by that point.

To be fair, this is a forgivable mistake, and Hrabosky is hardly the first person to make it. Still, it’s something he’s unlikely to live down anytime soon.

