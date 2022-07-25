 Skip to main content
Cardinals’ biggest stars to miss series against Blue Jays

July 24, 2022
by Alex Evans
Paul Goldschmidt smiling.

Jul 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) waits at first during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ best players will not be making the trip to Toronto for a two-game series beginning Tuesday due to Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Canada does not allow travelers unvaccinated against COVID-19 into the country.

On Sunday, Cardinals president John Mozeliak told reporters that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Austin Romine would miss the Blue Jays series due to their vaccination status.

Cardinals pitcher Johan Oviedo will also not travel to Toronto due to an expired passport.

Goldschmidt and Arenado are two of the biggest stars who will not play in Toronto this season due to their vaccination status. Other players include Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease, Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.

While this situation pales in comparison to the amount of Royals players that missed their series in Toronto heading into the All-Star break, Goldschmidt and Arenado were both All-Stars this year and are two of the most important players in the Cardinals’ lineup.

Goldschmidt is having an MVP-caliber season, leading the National League in batting average (.335). He also has the second-most RBI (77) in the league, and is tied for third in home runs (24). Goldschmidt also leads the league in OBP (.417), slugging percentage (.619) and OPS (1.036). Arenado’s .528 slugging percentage is the sixth-highest percentage in the National League. His .296 average is the ninth-best mark in the league, as are his 59 RBI.

