Report: Cardinals’ series against Pirates likely to be canceled

The postponements stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak within the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization are set to extend into a second week.

As of Friday, the Cardinals had nine players and seven staff members who had tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week. The team has not played since July 29 due to the outbreak, and according to Mark Saxon of The Athletic, that layoff is going to get even longer.

#STLCards players are being informed today that the team will not be assembling for at least 3-5 days and to get in workouts on their own, per source. Pittsburgh series likely will be canceled. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 8, 2020

This would be the fourth series postponed or canceled due to the Cardinals’ outbreak. It also means their earliest possible restart date would be August 13, 15 days since their most recent game. It also means their schedule, already difficult due to previous opponents, will represent an incredibly difficult thing to juggle logistically.

The organization has had to deal with rumors that an unauthorized casino trip helped spark the outbreak, though team president John Mozeliak has said there is no evidence at this point to back that up.