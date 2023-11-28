New Cardinals’ pitching rotation has 1 thing in common

The St. Louis Cardinals finished last in the NL Central in 2023 and have made it their business to not let that happen again.

The Cardinals have been one of the most active teams this offseason. On Monday, they announced that they had signed Sonny Gray to a 3-year, $75 million deal.

The signing of Gray comes after the team already added Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.

The Cardinals’ new pitching rotation for 2024 projects to include newcomers Gray, Lynn, Gibson, and returners Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz.

The Cardinals have pieced together a starting rotation with an average age of 35 years old pic.twitter.com/2bhxJ7TsYE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 27, 2023

The one thing that all the Cardinals’ projected starting pitchers have in common is that they are old — or veterans, if you want to be kind about it.

Lynn and Gibson are both 36; Mikolas is 35; Gray is 34; and Matz is 32. The ages of the starters are not necessarily a bad thing, though. Four of the five starters made over 30 starts last season. Matz, who is the youngest of the bunch, made 17 starts and pitched 105 innings.

Whether the revamped Cardinals rotation pays off in 2024 remains to be seen. But St. Louis is determined to not be as bad in 2024 as they were in 2023, and they have spent money accordingly.