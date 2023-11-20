Cardinals bring back former All-Star pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back one of their former All-Stars.

Veteran starting pitcher Lance Lynn has agreed to 1-year deal with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports. The right-hander is guaranteed $11 million and can earn up to $24 million via a second-year option.

Lynn was drafted by St. Louis and made his MLB debut in 2011. He played a key postseason role on the Cardinals’ World Series champion team that year, making 10 playoff relief appearances and posting a 3.27 ERA. Lynn then quickly established himself as one of the top pitchers in the National League and made his first All-Star appearance in 2012.

Since his first stint with the Cardinals from 2011-2017, Lynn has played for five other teams. He began last season with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lynn struggled with a 6.47 ERA in Chicago last season but went 7-2 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts with the Dodgers.

Lynn made one start in the postseason for the Dodgers and was hit hard, giving up four home runs in a Game 3 NLDS loss. Manager Dave Roberts was criticized for hanging Lynn out to dry in that game.

If the 36-year-old Lynn can regain the form we saw late in the regular season with L.A., he should be a nice addition to the Cardinals’ rotation.