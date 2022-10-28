Report: Carlos Correa could draw interest from surprising team

The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to make Correa a top target if Trea Turner departs, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Turner is a free agent as well, and while he has said he would like to stay with the Dodgers, there are persistent rumors that he would prefer a return to the East Coast.

Under those circumstances, the Dodgers may launch a surprising pursuit of Correa. In most aspects, that sort of deal would make sense. Correa would be one of the best players on the market, and the Dodgers have the money and desire to pursue players of that caliber. The wrinkle with Correa is his role in the 2017 cheating scandal with the Houston Astros, which many Dodgers fans still feel cost the team the World Series that year. Correa’s spirited defense of the team probably won’t help either.

The Dodgers’ braintrust do not appear to have any concerns about that if they are weighing up a Correa pursuit. The bigger issue may be what the shortstop’s contract demands might look like.