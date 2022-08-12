Carlos Correa has made major free agency decision?

Carlos Correa has a big free agency decision pending in the upcoming offseason, and it sounds like he already knows what his plans are.

Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. A significant injury is essentially the only factor that could complicate Correa’s decision.

Correa was a late signing in the offseason as his market did not develop as much as he likely expected. He settled for a three-year, $105 million deal with Minnesota, but negotiated the ability to opt out after each of the first two seasons of the deal.

The Twins’ signing of Correa was viewed as a coup for them, but it certainly sounded like it was not necessarily the shortstop’s first choice. There is little doubt that he would have preferred a longer deal as well, hence the opt-out clauses. The decision to exercise that option should come as no surprise.

Correa has not done much of anything to hurt his value on the market in 2022. The 27-year-old is hitting .264 with 13 home runs, and has helped keep the Twins in contention to win the AL Central.