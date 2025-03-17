Tigers announce big news about announcer Kirk Gibson

The Detroit Tigers on Monday announced some big news about Kirk Gibson.

Gibson will not be a part of the Tigers’ broadcasting team for the 2025 season. Gibson said in a statement that he will be focusing on his health as he continues to deal with Parkinson’s disease.

“Although I may be leaving the booth, my connection with the Tigers remains strong,” Gibson said in his statement. Over the past 25 years, I have been honored to introduce integral parts o the game from my experiences as a player, manager, and coach. I’m incredibly grateful for the support from the Tigers organization, the Ilitch family, and Detroit’s loyal baseball fans.”

Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson waves at fans before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of ALDS between Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gibson also revealed he is opening a center to help people in Michigan who are battling Parkinson’s disease.

“On a personal level, I’ll be focusing on my current health while also continuing to support and encourage others battling Parkinson’s. Through my Foundation, we are opening the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness this fall. Developing this Center is a huge endeavor that will be the first of its kind in Michigan providing those impacted by Parkinson’s with access to a range of activity-based programs, completely free of charge,” Gibson’s statement said.

“This transition isn’t about slowing me down, it’s about moving forward with my mission to make a difference in the lives of those with Parkinson’s.”

Gibson revealed in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 67-year-old played 17 seasons in MLB — 12 of which were with the Tigers, split over two stints. He won the World Series with the Tigers in 1984 and with the Dodgers in 1988. He also won NL MVP in 1988 and hit one of the most famous home runs in World Series history that year.

Gibson coached with the Tigers after retiring as a player. He also managed the Diamondbacks from 2010-2014.

Additionally, Gibson served as a broadcaster for the Tigers from 1998-2002. He had been calling Tigers games since 2015, though the amount of appearances he’s made has decreased in recent years.